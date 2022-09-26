Damaged water pipeline in Alappuzha being repaired

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
September 26, 2022 22:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The work to repair the damaged pipeline under the Alappuzha drinking water project at Thakazhi is expected to begin on Tuesday. Officials of the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) said the leak was observed on the pipeline near the Federal Bank ATM on Sunday. "We hope to restore the water supply by Wednesday evening," said an official. It was the 74th leak on pipelines under the Alappuzha drinking water project in the past five years. A majority of the leaks occurred on 1.5-km pipelines at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam. The latest burst disrupted water supply to thousands of households in Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby grama panchayats. Though the UIDSSMT launched the work to replace defective pipelines at Kelamangalam and Thakazhi in February this year, the work is making tardy progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app