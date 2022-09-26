Damaged water pipeline in Alappuzha being repaired

The work to repair the damaged pipeline under the Alappuzha drinking water project at Thakazhi is expected to begin on Tuesday. Officials of the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) said the leak was observed on the pipeline near the Federal Bank ATM on Sunday. "We hope to restore the water supply by Wednesday evening," said an official. It was the 74th leak on pipelines under the Alappuzha drinking water project in the past five years. A majority of the leaks occurred on 1.5-km pipelines at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam. The latest burst disrupted water supply to thousands of households in Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby grama panchayats. Though the UIDSSMT launched the work to replace defective pipelines at Kelamangalam and Thakazhi in February this year, the work is making tardy progress.