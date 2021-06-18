Damaged electric fences will be rebuilt soon: Minister

Rajan visits areas affected by wild elephant raids in Pananchery panchayat

Electric fences, which were damaged at Uravum Padam in Pananchery grama panchayat, will be rebuilt soon, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Friday.

After visiting the areas where wild elephant attacks are severe, the Minister said steps would be taken to find a solution to the issues of the farmers.

Tender procedures had been started for installing electric fences in 1.5 km length at Uravampadam. The electric fences in this area were damaged during a landslip in 2018. Wild elephants enter the fields through the area.

Street lights would be installed in the area within a month. An estimate had been prepared. In addition to the panchayat fund, the MLA fund would also be used for this, the Minister said. Watchers would be employed in the area.

As wild elephants had been straying regularly into the east area of Pananchery panchayat, the forest officials have been asked to intensify patrolling in the area.