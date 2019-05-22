Dam safety team visits Idukki, Cheruthoni

A team led by Dam Safety Authority chairman C.N. Ramachandran on Tuesday visited the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams to review their safety prior to the monsoon season.

The team visited the gallery of the arch dam and checked the condition of the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam.

Talking to mediapersons later, Mr. Ramachandran said that there was no point in the amicus curiae report that the floods in August last year was the result of opening the dam shutters. It was not a report based on scientific reasons, he said, adding that the flood was caused by heavy rain.

Malankara dam

Mr. Ramachandran on Monday visited the Malankara dam. Following the increased power generation at the Moolamattom power house of the Idukki hydroelectric project, the Malankara dam, to which the tail water from the Moolamattom power house is diverted, was in full capacity. Leakages were found in two of the five shutters. However, repairs would be delayed as the dam was in its full capacity, said KSEB sources.

‘Not serious’

Mr. Ramachandran said the leakages were not serious and would not affect dam safety. He said that the repair work would be completed in August.

The team would visit the Banasura Sagar dam on May 28.