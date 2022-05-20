Dam levels in Kerala being monitored

With southwest monsoon around the corner

Steps have been taken to keep water levels in dams and barrages under check with the southwest monsoon around the corner, the Water Resources department said on Friday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Friday reviewed the arrangements made by the department ahead of the seasonal rains.

The storage in the 16 dams and four barrages managed by the department is being closely monitored. A blue alert has been issued for the Meenkara dam where the storage is 72%.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has announced that the four shutters of the Neyyar dam will be raised by 20 cm each at 9 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Water Resources department, storage in the dam stands at 81%. People residing close to the river have been advised to remain alert.

Mr. Augustine directed officials to ensure that the water levels in the Malankara dam is under check. All the remaining dams have a storage ranging between 20% and 65%.

Work is also progressing on desilting various rivers ahead of the monsoon, the department said. This work has been completed in 14 rivers.

The Minister urged officials of the department to act promptly and not wait for permission from higher-ups when dealing with monsoon-related emergencies.