Dalit youth’s death: CB finds no evidence against police for abetment to suicide

A Crime Branch (CB) report on the death of Vinayakan, a Dalit youth at Engandiyur, has stressed that there was no evidence to implicate two police personnel of the Pavaratty police station in a case of abetment to suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch investigated the case on the direction of the Kerala High Court and Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Ullas submitted the report to the court.

The Pavaratty police took Vinayakan into custody on July 17, 2017, in connection with a minor theft. He was found dead at his house on July 18.

It is alleged that the police tortured Vinayakan to extract a confession. But it cannot be considered as abetment to suicide by the first and second accused, Sajan and Sreejith, the two police personnel, according to the Crime Branch report.

To seek CBI probe

Meanwhile, a Dalit organisation formed to fight for justice to Vinayakan alleged that the Crime Branch report was prepared to absolve the police officers of the charges. The forum is planning to approach the High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.