ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit youth’s death: CB finds no evidence against police for abetment to suicide

Published - August 08, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

Vinayakan, a Dalit youth at Engandiyur, who was taken into custody in a minor theft case, found dead at his house

The Hindu Bureau

A Crime Branch (CB) report on the death of Vinayakan, a Dalit youth at Engandiyur, has stressed that there was no evidence to implicate two police personnel of the Pavaratty police station in a case of abetment to suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch investigated the case on the direction of the Kerala High Court and Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Ullas submitted the report to the court.

The Pavaratty police took Vinayakan into custody on July 17, 2017, in connection with a minor theft. He was found dead at his house on July 18.

It is alleged that the police tortured Vinayakan to extract a confession. But it cannot be considered as abetment to suicide by the first and second accused, Sajan and Sreejith, the two police personnel, according to the Crime Branch report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To seek CBI probe

Meanwhile, a Dalit organisation formed to fight for justice to Vinayakan alleged that the Crime Branch report was prepared to absolve the police officers of the charges. The forum is planning to approach the High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US