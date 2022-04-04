Dalit groups stage march to Pathanamthitta collectorate

Demand implementation of Chengara package

Demand implementation of Chengara package

Pathanamathitta MP, Anto Antony on Saturday inaugurated a protest march to the Collectorate by various Dalit-Adivasi organisations, demanding implementation of the Chengara package

Speaking on the occasion, the MP accused the State government of ignoring the issues faced by landless Dalits while being busy acquiring land for big projects.

According to him, the continuing apathy of the government towards the settlers in Chengara have left them in a lurch despite possessing a favourable court order.

He also demanded that the entire land illegally held by the plantation companies be re-distributed to the Arippa-Chengara protesters and other landless people.

Adivasi-Dalit leader Sreeraman Koyyon, who presided over the function said the protesters would not accept the proposal to allot land in remote locations and demanded that the issue should be addressed through a re-distribution of land from the Cheruvalli estate.