Dalit forum to launch Statewide protests

The Dalit-Adivasi Mahasakhyam will launch State-wide protests against the increasing caste-based violence in Kerala and government apathy.

A delegation including representatives of various organisations will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss their grievances and demands prior to that.

“The negligence in taking stringent measures against the perpetrators of these atrocities has led to incidents like Walayar culprits evading legal action,” said chief patron of the organisation and Kerala Dalit Federation State president P.Ramabhadran here on Wednesday.

The organisation leaders also condemned the pepper spray attack on activist Bindu Ammini and criticised the government for diluting the charges against the Hindu Helpline member who attacked her.

“The attack happened near the office of the Kochi City Police Commissioner in the presence of many police officers.

The Sangh Parivar should make it clear whether Hindu Helpline is part of their organisation,” said Mr.Ramabhadran. Dalit-Adivasi Mahasakhyam aims to make strong interventions in the fields of education, land, employment and power and according to its leaders, the organisation will eventually evolve into a major political force.