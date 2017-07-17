Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

Dalit candidate a tokenism: Kanhaiya

Says such moves will not benefit minorities or Dalits

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) leader Kanhaiya Kumar has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress fielding Dalit candidates for the Presidential elections is being seen by Dalits across the country as nothing but tokenism.

Talking to The Hindu here on Sunday, he said that such tokenism had been practised by the Congress and BJP earlier too by making Zail Singh, K.R. Narayanan, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam occupy the Rasthrapathi Bhavan. But such moves had not in any way benefited the minorities or Dalits.

Mr. Kanhaiya was here to address the reception accorded to the Long March organised jointly by the AIYF and AISF as part of a campaign for “education, employment and election reforms.” The march is being taken out from Kanyakumari to the National Martyr’s Memorial at Hussainiwala in Punjab where Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were cremated

Mr. Kanhaiya said that Ram Nath Kovind or Meira Kumar, both from the Dalit community, becoming the next President of the country was not going to mitigate the plight of the Dalits. At a time when atrocities against the Dalits in the country were on the rise with covert and overt support of the ruling BJP, fielding Mr. Kovind could only be seen as an move that lacked any kind of love or sincerity to the Dalits.

Cosmetic steps

Such cosmetic exercises would not help the Dalits because these were mere vote trap exercises and therefore would not serve to transform society to achieve social democracy as desired by Dalits and other oppressed sections, he said.

Mr. Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union, said that though there had been strong moves ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power to demolish the prestige that JNU occupied in the educational sector both nationwide and globally, the students of JNU at large had not in any way diluted the struggle to hold aloft the identity of the institution. But the political support that the JNU students needed at this juncture was unfortunately not strong because of a weak opposition at the Centre. He said that issues such as Rohith Vemula and Najeeb Ahmed were still alive for the students but sadly there was no political resolve to settle these. It was also a fact that these issues were now not getting channelised in the desired manner, he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 1:52:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/dalit-candidate-a-tokenism-kanhaiya/article19292641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Highest voter turnout ever for presidential election
Race to Raisina goes along the expected lines
Presidential polls: 234 votes cast in Chennai
Presidential election: 100% polling recorded in Andhra Pradesh
All 67 MLAs in Himachal cast vote
Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot
30 MLAs, 2 MPs vote in presidential poll
Rangasamy says there is no rift in AINRC
Presidential polls: Bhujbal, Kadam get break from jail for voting
Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala
223 of 225 members vote in State
KCR leads legislators in electing next President
Cutting across party lines, MLAs exchange pleasantries
Presidential election: Did three Telangana MLAs goof up?
Presidential election: Only Phoolka gives the miss in Punjab
Presidential election voting: Quick work in Assam
Ram Nath Kovind gets 7 bonus votes in Tripura
Presidential poll: 223 of 225 voters exercise franchise in Karnataka
Trinamool MLA gets into altercation with GJM lawmakers during Presidential polls
Vote according to conscience, Kejriwal tells MLAs
Presidential poll: JD(S) members vote for Meira Kumar
When India’s outgoing president was Poltu, and other nickname stories
Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll
You are reading
Dalit candidate a tokenism: Kanhaiya
Presidential polls: as it happened
Presidential polls could test opposition solidarity
State ready for today’s presidential poll
Parliament, Assemblies in poll fervour
Overwhelming support to Kovind in Telangana
Narottam Mishra
Presidential poll: Madhya Pradesh Minister Mishra disqualified from voting
Presidential polls: State will vote differently
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY