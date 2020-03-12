Dalit boy sustains injuries in attack

A 15-year-old Dalit boy has sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by a man at Ezhupunna in the district.

The alleged incident happened last week. The Aroor police have registered a case against Gopi of Ezhupunna under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Arrest prevented

The police said the Kerala High Court prevented Gopi’s arrest after he moved an anticipatory bail application on Thursday.

As per a complaint filed by the parents of the victim, the boy, along with his friend, had gone to bathe in the pond of the Sree Narayanapuram Mahavishnu temple, Ezhupunna, following a disruption in the water supply on March 6.

The victim was blocked from entering the pond by Gopi stating that people of the Dalit community should not take bath in the temple pond. He then released air from the tyre of the victim’s bicycle. The boy questioned this and the accused beat him on his neck and punched him on the stomach.

“After getting information, I reached the spot and saw Gopi brutally assaulting my son and immediately took him to the Thuravoor taluk hospital. I came to know that Gopi used to scold and attack other children too. The incident has nothing to do with the temple committee,” said the father of the victim.

Boy discharged

After spending a couple of days at the hospital, the boy was discharged earlier this week to write the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.

The accused, a retired railway official, reportedly is of the Kudumbi caste. Sasi Kumar, secretary, Sree Narayanapuram Mahavishnu Temple Dewasom, said that the pond was opened to all irrespective of religion and caste. “The incident has nothing to do with the Devaswom. It was an issue between individuals. People from all religions use the pond. It will remain like that,” he said.

Mr. Kumar added that the accused was not a member of the temple committee.

The police investigation into the incident is led by Cherthala Deputy Superintendent of Police A.G. Lal.