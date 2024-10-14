Dalit-Adivasi organisations to hold national conclave against SC order

In protest against the recent Supreme Court verdict, which permits the sub-classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) lists and introduces the concept of a creamy layer, the Dalit-Adivasi Organisations in the country will hold a national conclave at New Delhi in January next year.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a South India conclave of these organisations here on Monday, Ashok Bharti, chairman of the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR), announced the upcoming event. According to him, the SC’s decision bypasses constitutional provisions outlined in Articles 341 and 342, which grant the Parliament authority to include, exclude, or modify SC/ST lists.

The two-day conclave in Kottayam, which concluded on Monday, also called for a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling. It also demanded the introduction of a comprehensive law to protect and broaden the scope of reservations.

Among the other key demands raised include extension of reservation policies to the private sector and a call for a caste census as a prerequisite for any sub-classification. It also decided to submit a representation to the President of India, opposing the Supreme Court’s verdict, asserting that it undermines the constitutional rights related to SC/ST reservations and the status of the Presidential List.