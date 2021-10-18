Dalai Lama donates ₹11 lakh to Kerala’s flood-relief bid

Thiruvananthapuram

18 October 2021 20:07 IST

‘My prayers are with the people of Kerala’

The Dalai Lama has donated ₹11 lakh to Kerala’s flood-relief efforts.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Lama has expressed his deep sadness at the loss of lives and property due to flooding and landslips.

“I am writing to express my deep sadness at the tragic loss of lives and property due to flooding and landslips in many parts of Kerala. I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost (their) loved (ones) and to all affected by the devastations. I understand that the State Government and concerned authorities are making every effort to rescue and relief efforts are well under way. As a token of my sympathy, I would like to donate ₹11 lakh from the Dalai Lama Trust towards rescue and relief efforts,” he said.

The Lama said his prayers were with the people of Kerala.