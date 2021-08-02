Dakshina Kannada district puts in place stringent checks at Talapady check-post in Kerala border due to rising cases of COVID-19

KASARAGOD

02 August 2021 17:56 IST

Police allow entrance to Karnataka at the border only by those bearing RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours of travel in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka bordering the State has strengthened surveillance at the Talapady check-post, allowing entrance only by those bearing RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours of travel in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala. There is no exemption permitted for those vaccinated twice either.

With the tightening of regulations, inter-State bus service appears to face a crisis. Services from Kasaragod were suspended following an order not to allow buses from Kerala to enter Karnataka for a week. Services to Mangalore, Sullia and Puthur were also suspended. Buses from Mangalore to Kasaragod too were set to be stopped at the border.

Advertising

Advertising

Several vehicles were held up at the border check-post, leading to blockades as the authorities allowed only those with COVID-19 negative certificates to cross into Karnataka.

Residents protest

Meanwhile, local residents staged a sit-in at the Talapady checkpost, which affected the movement of vehicles entering Kerala from Karnataka. The protestors demanded smooth commuting to Karnataka and without mandatory RTPCR certificate. The Karnataka police took into custody one person involved in the demonstration.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra told The Hindu that the police were enforcing stringent checking at the border as per government orders since the number of COVID-19 cases had been on the rise for the last three to four days.

The number of cases in Dhakshina Kannada, when compared to Bengaluru that has a larger population, touched the peak on Sunday. "We are redirecting the traffic to 12 check-posts in Karnataka where checking can be carried out properly," said Mr. Rajendra.

The Police, the Revenue and the Health Departments were attempting to protect the border and avoid a third wave of the pandemic, he said.