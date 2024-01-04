ADVERTISEMENT

Dak adalat in State capital on January 23

January 04, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 117th dak adalat of the Kerala postal circle will be held at the office of the Chief Postmaster General here at 3 p.m. on January 23. Complaints/petitions and disputes taken up at the adalat will cover matters relating to postal services such as counter services, savings bank, and money orders. Complaints/petitions can be sent to pg.kl@indiapost.gov.in or cpmg_ker@indiapost.gov.in with subject ‘Circle Dak Adalat-QE December 2023’ addressed to Sheeja O.R., Assistant Director (Customer service), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 033. These should reach the email id on or before January 17.

