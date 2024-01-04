GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dak adalat in State capital on January 23

January 04, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 117th dak adalat of the Kerala postal circle will be held at the office of the Chief Postmaster General here at 3 p.m. on January 23. Complaints/petitions and disputes taken up at the adalat will cover matters relating to postal services such as counter services, savings bank, and money orders. Complaints/petitions can be sent to pg.kl@indiapost.gov.in or cpmg_ker@indiapost.gov.in with subject ‘Circle Dak Adalat-QE December 2023’ addressed to Sheeja O.R., Assistant Director (Customer service), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 033. These should reach the email id on or before January 17.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.