Dairy sector shows promising recovery

Internal milk procurement, which took a direct hit in the 2018 floods, has since recovered on an encouraging note, posting a 2.75% increase over the previous fiscal, the Dairy Development Department has said.

Attributing the hike to ''timely and need-based'' recovery efforts, the department has announced development plans worth ₹300 crore in the sector during 2019-20.

The department, which plans to mark World Milk Day on Saturday with a function attended by Governor P. Sathasivam here, said daily milk procurement rose to 18.64 lakh litres by the end of 2018-19 from 18.14 lakh litres in 2017-18. Daily procurement volume by milk cooperatives had dipped by 2.4 lakh litres due to the floods.

The August floods killed 11,945 head of cattle, destroyed 18,342 cattle sheds and 3,417 hectares of fodder grass cultivation. As many as 1,598 commercial dairy farms and 214 dairy cooperatives reported losses. The department has pegged the flood-related loss to the State's dairy sector at ₹107 crore. A World Bank post-disaster need assessment, which also took in losses to production, estimated a loss of ₹125.84 crore in the dairy development-animal husbandry sector.

''The rate of increase in procurement has been almost uniform across the State. Speedy recovery measures which included a ₹22-crore rehabilitation package and schemes such as 'Donate a Cow' helped put the sector back on its feet,'' Deputy Director Sasikumar said.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister K. Raju will preside over the World Milk Day celebrations at Tagore Theatre at 10 a.m.