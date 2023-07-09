ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy sector in Kerala is exemplary: K.N. Balagopal  

July 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The functioning of dairy sector in Kerala is exemplary, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Inaugurating the headquarters of the Vendar dairy cooperative, he added on Sunday that the government had been implementing many programmes for the welfare of dairy farmers. “Through the newly launched mobile veterinary units in the State, services can be provided at the doorsteps of farmers. The government is making various interventions to help the farmers take on the challenges in the dairy sector. More timely development projects will be implemented in animal husbandry and dairy development sectors,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who inaugurated the Automatic Milk Collection Unit of the cooperative, said that the government had been devising and implementing many schemes to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mobile veterinary units will be helpful in identifying and curing diseases at the earliest. The government will take all necessary steps are taken to ensure the welfare of dairy farmers,” he said. Kulakkada grama panchayat president-in-charge Kottayil Raju presided over the function while district panchayat member R. Rashmi, cooperative society president B. Harikumar, and Deputy Director Dairy Development B.S. Nisha, were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US