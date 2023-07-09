Dairy sector in Kerala is exemplary: K.N. Balagopal  

July 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The functioning of dairy sector in Kerala is exemplary, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Inaugurating the headquarters of the Vendar dairy cooperative, he added on Sunday that the government had been implementing many programmes for the welfare of dairy farmers. “Through the newly launched mobile veterinary units in the State, services can be provided at the doorsteps of farmers. The government is making various interventions to help the farmers take on the challenges in the dairy sector. More timely development projects will be implemented in animal husbandry and dairy development sectors,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who inaugurated the Automatic Milk Collection Unit of the cooperative, said that the government had been devising and implementing many schemes to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production.

“Mobile veterinary units will be helpful in identifying and curing diseases at the earliest. The government will take all necessary steps are taken to ensure the welfare of dairy farmers,” he said. Kulakkada grama panchayat president-in-charge Kottayil Raju presided over the function while district panchayat member R. Rashmi, cooperative society president B. Harikumar, and Deputy Director Dairy Development B.S. Nisha, were also present on the occasion.

