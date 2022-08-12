Kerala

Dairy products manufacturing training programme

The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on manufacturing of dairy products.

The training will be held from August 19 to 30 and the registration for the programme should be done by 5 p.m. on August 17. Interested persons can call 8075028868, 9947775978, 0476-2698550 for more details and registration.  


