Dairy products manufacturing training programme
The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on manufacturing of dairy products.
The training will be held from August 19 to 30 and the registration for the programme should be done by 5 p.m. on August 17. Interested persons can call 8075028868, 9947775978, 0476-2698550 for more details and registration.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.