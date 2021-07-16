Kerala

Dairy Minister to attend programmes in Wayanad today

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Co-operatives, will attend various programmes in Wayanad district on Friday.

Ms. Chichurani will visit the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode at 11 a.m. on the day.

The Minister will attend a meeting of the senior officials of the university. Ms. Chinchurani will inaugurate the 13 kw solar plant, set up at a cost of ₹8.5 lakh, of the Milk Cooperative Society at Theneri in the district at 3.p.m.

She will also hand over the international certificates bagged by the Wayanad Dairy at the dairy auditorium here at 4.pm.


