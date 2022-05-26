Dairy farmers to be grouped to promote production, marketing

Steps to help farmers overcome crises in agri economy

Dairy farmers in Kerala will soon be organised into joint liability groups to promote production and marketing of milk and milk products and to take up commercial production of fodder, under an integrated programme.

Minister for dairy development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the initiative to set up joint liability groups at a function to be held in Pathanamthitta on June 3 as part of the week-long World Milk Day celebrations. On June 2, she is scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of identity cards and uniforms to employees of milk cooperatives in the State at a function in Kollam.

Other initiatives

Other major initiatives to be launched during the celebrations include a hygienic milk collection room at the Valachira milk cooperative in Kottayam, a cattle feed godown at the Thamarakulam cooperative in Kottayam and a 50 KV solar power plant at the Muthalamada east cooperative and a bailing unit at the Maniyilparambu cooperative, both in Palakkad.

The Minister will also inaugurate a fodder farming initiative in Ollukara block in Thrissur.

A pressnote quoting the Director, Dairy Development, said the new initiatives were designed to help dairy farmers overcome the recurrent crises in the agricultural economy and provide an impetus to the rural employment sector.