Dairy farmers to be given incentive

$4 per litre to be given to milk procured

Steps are being taken to give an incentive of ₹4 per litre of milk procured from dairy farmers by societies in the State, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating the newly built P and I headquarters of Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU-Milma) at Mannar near here.

"The incentive has retrospective effect from July 2022. It will continue till March 2023. Besides, Milma has given ₹one/litre as Onam incentive for the milk procured in June 2022,” the Minister said, adding that discussions were on to revise the price of milk for the benefit of dairy farmers.

Ms. Chinchurani said a 24-hour ambulance service with a doctor and surgical facility would be made available in all block panchayats in the State. She said the process of bringing all cattle in the State under insurance coverage was going on, as it would address the financial loss incurred to farmers due to natural calamities. “In order to peg the price rise and ensure availability of cattle feed ingredients, large-scale maize farming has begun in Palakkad district. Currently, farmers are getting quality ensured cattle feed from the factories of Milma and Kerala Feeds,” she said.

The Minister said that strict quality checks were being conducted at border check-posts to prevent the arrival of spurious milk from other States.

TRCMPU Administrative Committee convenor N. Bhasurangan presided.