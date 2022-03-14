Dairy farmers’ meet
Kozhikode
The Department of Dairy Development will organise a two-day dairy farmers’ meet from March 18 at Mannur near Kadalundi in the district. Livestock exhibition, dairy quiz and exhibition of new technologies in the field will be part of the event. About 750 farmers are expected to attend the district-level event, a press release said.
