Dairy farmers’ meet held  

The government is striving to procure the milk required for the State through dairy cooperatives and deliver to Milma, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said here on Sunday. She was inaugurating ‘Ksheeravasantham 2024’, a dairy farmers’ meet jointly organised by the Dairy Development department and Vettikkavala block panchayat at Povattoor.

“The aim is to increase domestic milk production by bringing together the Animal Husbandry department, Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), Kerala Livestock Development Board and Milma. Last Onam, Kerala had registered record sales of milk and curd. At present there is a shortage of two lakh litres at Milma. While climate change related risks and extreme heat are adversely affecting milk production, steps are being implemented to achieve self-sufficiency by ensuring various benefits to dairy farmers,” said the Minister.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided over the function where dairy farmers who have worked for the overall development of the sector were felicitated. Vettikavala block panchayat president S. Ranjith Kumar, village panchayat presidents Saji Kadukala, Sheeba Chellappan, Bindu G. Nath, P. Sreeja, R. Rashmi, officials and dairy farmers participated.