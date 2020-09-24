Daily trains to Mangaluru, Chennai from Sept. 27

Reservation will commence at 8 a.m. today

Railways will commence daily fully reserved special trains in the Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central and Chennai Central-Mangaluru-Chennai Central sectors from September 27.

Reservation for the trains will commence at 8 a.m. on Friday (September 25). Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel and they will have to follow all safety protocols as prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, according to Southern Railways.

The Superfast Special 02623 will leave Chennai Central at 7.45 p.m. on September 27 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.45 a.m. the next day. In the return journey, 02624 will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3 p.m. on September 28 and reach Chennai Central at 7.40 a.m. the next day.

The Super Fast Special 02601 will leave Chennai Central at 8.10 p.m. and reach Mangaluru Central at 12.10 p.m. the next day. In the return journey, 02602 will leave Mangaluru Central at 1.30 p.m. to reach Chennai Central at 5.35 a.m. the next day. The 02602 will commence running from Mangaluru Central from September 27 and 02601, from Chennai Central the next day.

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened for COVID-19 symptoms and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. All passengers will have to wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel. The passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening. All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets, and curtains will be provided on board the trains and the temperature inside the AC coaches will be suitably regulated, according to Railways.