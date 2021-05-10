Daily TPR 33.07% in Thrissur

The COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is remaining high in Thrissur. On Monday, the district recorded a TPR of 33.07%. As many as 3,280 fresh cases were reported while 2,076 patients recovered from the disease.

Seven local bodies in the district had TPR higher than 50%.

Elavally panchayat has the highest test positivity rate of 82.67 %. The other local bodies with high TPR are Mullassery (52.79%); Chazur (59.55%); Puthenchira (67.21%); Porkulam (53.13%); Engandiyur (50%) and Venkidangu (55%).

Active cases in the district is 51,126 and 91 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 1,84,512 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,32,435 people have recovered.

According to official data, 3,249 people, including nine health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Monday. Of them, 491 people are above the age of 60 and 205 children are below the age of 10. In all, 44,822 people are under home care. As many as 9,917 samples were taken for the test on Monday.

In all 5,85,544 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,52,720 people took the second dose.

The availability of oxygen has been ensured in the district, said District Collector S. Shanavas. An oxygen plant, which can supply oxygen to 150 patients, has started functioning in the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. Another plant with 13,000-litre capacity will be installed in the coming days. With this, oxygen supply can be assured to 300 beds, he said.

The number of beds will be increased in Thrissur General Hospital, district hospitals and taluk hospitals.

Procedures to ensure oxygen supply in 750 beds at the largest COVID first-line treatment centre in Lulu at Nattika will be completed in two weeks.

Meanwhile, COVID help desks have been started in Excise offices. People can contact the district help desk at 0487 2361237 and Excise special squad at 0487 236 2002.