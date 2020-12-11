Daily special train to Mysuru from Kochuveli

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 December 2020 01:08 IST

Railways will commence a daily festival special train in the Kochuveli-Mysuru via KSR Bengaluru-Kochuveli sector from December 11.

Kochuveli-Mysuru (06316) festival special will leave Kochuveli daily at 4.45 p.m. from December 11 to 31 to reach Mysuru at 11.20 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Mysuru-Kochuveli (06315) daily festival special will leave Mysuru daily at 12.50 p.m. from December 12 to January 1, 2021. The train will reach Kochuveli at 9.20 a.m. the next day.

According to Railways, the festival special train will have one 2-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC, 13 sleeper class, three general second class, and two luggage-cum-generator car coaches.