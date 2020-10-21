Kerala

Daily special train on Kanyakumari-Bengaluru segment

A fully reserved festival special train will be operated daily in the KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru segment from October 23 to December 2. The train will have the same stoppages of 16525/16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Island Expresses in both directions.

KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari (06526) daily special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8 p.m. from October 23 to November 30. The train will reach Kanyakumari the next day at 5 p.m.

In the return direction, Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru special (06525) will leave Kanyakumari at 10 a.m. from October 25 to December 2. The train will reach KSR Bengaluru at 7.25 a.m. the next day, a railway release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 6:14:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/daily-special-train-on-kanyakumari-bengaluru-segment/article32909285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY