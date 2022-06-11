Daily flight to Ahmedabad from June 16

A new flight service will be launched soon to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Indigo’s new daily service will start from June 16. The inward sector flight (6E-5301) will depart the Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 5 a.m. and arrive at Ahmedabad at 9.10 a.m. via Mumbai.

The return flight (6E-5302) will depart Ahmedabad at 5.25 p.m. and arrive Thiruvananthapuram at 9.35 p.m.

Earlier, passengers had to take two flights to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad. Travel time will be reduced from 6 hours to 4 hours through the introduction of the new service.

The service will be beneficial for the tourists from Gujarat and neighbouring States to Kerala. Non-stop service from Thiruvananthapuram to Ahmedabad is also being considered.