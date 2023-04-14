Daily electricity consumption crosses 100 million units for the first time in Kerala

April 14, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Daily electricity consumption has crossed the 100 million unit (MU) mark for the first time in Kerala as summer temperatures remain high in April.

Daily energy consumption stood at 100.3 MU on Thursday, April 13, breaking the previous record of 98.45 MU set just the day before. The peak demand on Thursday also was at an all-time high for Kerala at 4903 MW, load despatch centre data showed.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is set to review the power situation next week. KSEB officials attributed the abrupt spike in consumption in April to the summer heat. Nonetheless, the situation is ‘manageable’ at present, KSEB officials said.

Truant rainfall

As per the original KSEB projections, consumption this summer should have peaked at 98-99 MU, but soaring summer temperatures and the truant summer rainfall nudged it over the 100 MU mark.

Continued absence of summer showers coupled with a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon could have serious consequences for Kerala on the power front. Water storage in the KSEB’s hydroelectric dams, 41% on Thursday (equivalent to 1691.9 MU), is the lowest since 2019.

Light rain till April 18

As per a five-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department, most districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till April 18.

The highest daily consumption in 2022 was recorded on April 28 at 92.88 MU, at the time an all-time record. But consumption records have been tumbling like anything this summer. On April 11 this year, consumption had touched 95.61 MU and on April 12, it rose to 98.45 MU.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and the KSEB have appealed to consumers to reduce electricity usage between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. when consumption peaks. The huge demand during this time bracket was being met through costly power purchases, Mr. Krishnankutty said in a Facebook post. He urged consumers to shift the use of ironing boxes, water pump sets, washing machines, and induction cookers to non-peak hours.

Of the 100.3 MU consumed on Thursday, power imports accounted for 73.25 MU, while internal generation, mostly hydropower, contributed 27.05 MU.