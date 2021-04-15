Daily COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram touch 800 mark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

15 April 2021 21:13 IST

With 512 recoveries, active case pool is 5,280

The COVID-19 graph in the district continues to rise, with 800 new cases reported on Thursday.

This is the first time since October 24 last year that the daily caseload is touching the 800 mark. The toll in the district, as of Wednesday, touched 905. The district also reported 512 recoveries on Thursday and the active case pool is now standing at 5,280.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, local transmission accounted for 587 cases. A total of 1,940 people were quarantined in the district on the day, taking the total quarantined population to 21,663.

