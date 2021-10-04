Daily cases dip below 10,000 mark

New COVID-19 cases in the State dipped below the 10,000 mark for the first time in months on Monday and registered 8,850 cases when 74,871 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has declined significantly to 1,28,736 patients, with 17,007 recovering on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 11.2% of the active cases were in hospitals or first-line/second-line treatment centres

The case fatality now stands at 25,526 with the State adding 149 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Monday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 1,827 on Monday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support is 792.

On Monday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID came down to 1,019 while the number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe infection in hospitals was steadily declining and now stood at 16,261.

The cumulative case burden of the State was now 47,29,056 cases.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,134 cases followed by Thrissur 1,077, Ernakulam 920, Kozhikode 892, Malappuram 747, Kollam 729, Kannur 611, Kottayam 591, Palakkad 552, Alappuzha 525, Pathanamthitta 499, Idukki 376, Wayanad 105, and Kasaragod 92 cases.