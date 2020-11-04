Daily caseload in capital goes up to 654

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 November 2020 00:37 IST

4,498 people undergo tests during last 24 hours

The daily COVID-19 caseload in the district almost doubled to 654 on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 8,457. A total of 563 people recovered from the illness on the day.

The surge in cases comes when 4,498 people were subjected to tests in the district during the last 24 hours.

Among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 467 contracted the infection through local transmission. Of these, the source of infection of 157 cases is unknown. Twenty health-care workers are also among those infected.

Eight more deaths

The pandemic has claimed eight more lives in the district. These include a 72-year-old man who hailed from Attingal, an 82-year-old Poovachal native, a 23-year-old man who hailed from Kulasekharam, an 85-year-old woman who hailed from Pappanamcode, a 41-year-old Vizhinjam native, a 75-year-old Karode native, a 64-year-old man who hailed from Thycaud, and a 62-year-old native of Ottasekharamagalam. The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 426.

The district administration placed 1,442 people in quarantine on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 25,044 at homes and 206 in various institutions.

A total of 335 people were charged by sectoral officers for violating the COVID-19 guidelines and the prohibitory orders in various parts of the district. These included 45 people who were booked for flouting the COVID-19 protocol. Besides, as many as 101 people were fined by the sectoral magistrates and the police in separate operations.

The district authorities have acted against 18,690 people since the clamping of prohibitory orders on the district. Among them, legal action has been initiated against 6,662 people for failing to wear masks outdoors.