Daily case count dips to 13,984

02 August 2021 20:39 IST

The test positivity rate on Monday was 10.93%

State’s COVID-19 case graph, which has been on a high plateau since the past one week, with over 20,000 daily cases logged for six consecutive days, dipped sharply on Monday.

The case graph dipped, with the State reporting 13,984 new cases on Monday, when the testing over the weekend also dipped sharply to 1,27,903 samples. The test positivity rate on Monday was 10.93%.

The State’s active case pool, which had been climbing steadily, showed a slight dip at 1,65,322 on Monday, with 15,923 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 16,955, with the State adding 118 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU occupancy figures have been showing a slight increase over the past few days but there is no indication of a surge yet and is continuing to remain more or less stable.

On Monday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,550. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID has been showing a slight increase over the past four days and now stands at 28,650.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals on Monday, was 1,965. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 761.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 34,25,473 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 2,350 cases, Malappuram 1,925, Kozhikode 1,772, Palakkad 1,506, Ernakulam 1,219, Kollam 949, Kannur 802, Kasaragod 703, Kottayam 673, Thiruvananthapuram 666, Alappuzha 659, Pathanamthitta 301, Wayanad 263, and Idukki 196 cases.