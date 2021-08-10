Dacoity accused held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 August 2021 00:43 IST

The prime accused and two others involved in the Pallipuram dacoity case were arrested by the Mangalapuram police on Monday.

History-sheeter Jasimkhan, 28, of Kazhakuttom, Ajmal, 25, of Mangalapuram, and Muhammed Rasi, 23, of Thonnackal, were apprehended by the special investigation team to mark the culmination of a four-month long pursuit.

Following the alleged loot of 100 sovereigns of gold from a jeweller in Pallipuram on April 9, the trio purportedly fled to Bengaluru and later to Goa in a car. While the sleuths went in search of them to Karnataka and Goa, the perpetrators shifted their base to Andheri in Mumbai where they were purportedly aided by ‘quotation gangs’ there. They were ultimately apprehended while they were on their way to Kerala via Tamil Nadu, the police said.

Jasimkhan has been involved in numerous cases pertaining to theft and attempted murder. As many as 20 people have been arrested in the case thus far.