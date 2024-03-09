ADVERTISEMENT

DA of government employees, teachers hiked

March 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees and teachers and the dearness relief (DR) of pensioners. The DA and DR have been hiked from 7% to 9%, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

The DA of college teachers, and teachers in the engineering and medical colleges has been raised from 17% to 31%. Retired teachers also will receive DR at the same rate.

Presenting the 2024-25 Budget in February, Mr. Balagopal had announced that one instalment of DA/DR will be made available to government employees and pensioners along with the salary/pension for April.

The DA of judicial officers and the DR of retired officers will go up from 38% to 46%. The DA of All India Services officers including IAS, IPS and IFS will go up to 46% from the present 42%. Two days ago, the Union Cabinet had approved a 4% hike in DA for Central government employees and pensioners.

