DA of government employees, teachers hiked

March 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees and teachers and the dearness relief (DR) of pensioners. The DA and DR have been hiked from 7% to 9%, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

The DA of college teachers, and teachers in the engineering and medical colleges has been raised from 17% to 31%. Retired teachers also will receive DR at the same rate.

Presenting the 2024-25 Budget in February, Mr. Balagopal had announced that one instalment of DA/DR will be made available to government employees and pensioners along with the salary/pension for April.

The DA of judicial officers and the DR of retired officers will go up from 38% to 46%. The DA of All India Services officers including IAS, IPS and IFS will go up to 46% from the present 42%. Two days ago, the Union Cabinet had approved a 4% hike in DA for Central government employees and pensioners.