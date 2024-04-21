ADVERTISEMENT

D. Raja hits out at Rahul Gandhi for seeking CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrest

April 21, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for asking why the Central agencies are desisting from taking action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Raja told the media here on Sunday that United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders were resorting to personal attacks against Mr. Vijayan because they don’t have any clear political stand. He asked if Mr. Gandhi would justify the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister. Mr. Raja claimed that both Mr. Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, were arrested in violation of democratic principles. Though Mr. Gandhi came out against these arrests, he was seen seeking similar action against Mr. Vijayan. Such statements were being made without understanding the national political situation, Mr. Raja said. The CPI leader said that Mr. Gandhi should not have made such remarks.

