ADVERTISEMENT

D-level Ambulance at City Airport

September 28, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The airport has 24-hour medical rooms in both the terminals and an emergency medical centre to handle medical emergencies

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has deployed a D-level ambulance to deal with emergency medical situations at the airport. This ambulance will have modern facilities, including mini ventilator.

The services will be coordinated by experts from HLL Life Care. Apart from the ventilator, the ambulance also has the facilities of defibrillator, cardiac monitor, syringe pump, ambu bags for artificial respiration and trolley stretcher.

Apart from the D-level ambulance, a total of 4 ambulances and 19 defibrillator machines are available in both International and Domestic terminals of the airport. Airport staff are also trained to provide first aid in emergency medical situations. The airport has 24-hour medical rooms in both the terminals and an emergency medical centre to handle medical emergencies, said a release issued by the airport here on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US