D-level Ambulance at City Airport

The airport has 24-hour medical rooms in both the terminals and an emergency medical centre to handle medical emergencies

September 28, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has deployed a D-level ambulance to deal with emergency medical situations at the airport. This ambulance will have modern facilities, including mini ventilator.

The services will be coordinated by experts from HLL Life Care. Apart from the ventilator, the ambulance also has the facilities of defibrillator, cardiac monitor, syringe pump, ambu bags for artificial respiration and trolley stretcher.

Apart from the D-level ambulance, a total of 4 ambulances and 19 defibrillator machines are available in both International and Domestic terminals of the airport. Airport staff are also trained to provide first aid in emergency medical situations. The airport has 24-hour medical rooms in both the terminals and an emergency medical centre to handle medical emergencies, said a release issued by the airport here on Thursday.

