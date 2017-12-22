Czechs respond to Sabarimala’s pull

Thomas Fevstica and his wife Ludmila Dolakova, from the Czech Republic, have been visiting India every year, mainly for matters spiritual.

Last December, while touring south India, they came across black-clad pilgrims walking barefoot. The couple, anxious to learn more, approached a friend in Chennai and was briefed on the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

On Friday, after strictly observing the mandated 41-day penance, the couple climbed the Pathinettampadi (18 steps) to the Ayyappa temple, carrying the sacred bundle, Irumudikkettu, on their heads. Before that, they got a taste of the trek’s rigour, waiting inside the packed barricades for hours.

They offered prayers at the temple and accepted Prasadom from the Melsanthi before descending the hillock in the forenoon.

They left for Velliankari Hills in Coimbatore. Mr. Fevstica said their mission in India was to visit the nook and cranny of this ‘land of spirituality.’