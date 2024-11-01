Cyclothon held as part of Vigilance Awareness Week

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week observance, Indian Oil Corporation Limited ( IOCL), Kozhikode Divisional Office, organised a cyclothon on Friday (November 1) with participation from students and the public from Kozhikode district. The event, organised by The Hindu, aims to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability. As many as 75 cycling enthusiasts across all walks of life participated.

The theme of the event was ‘Culture of integrity for nation’s prosperity’. “By upholding integrity, we ensure an environment where transparency and fairness thrive. A culture of integrity is the foundation upon which our nation is built,“ a press release said.

Love Goel, head of divisional retail sales, IOCL Kozhikode Divisional Office, flagged off the cyclothon at 7 a.m. from the KTC IOCL retail outlet on the mini bypass. Sreenath M., manager, IOCL, Kozhikode Divisional Office, distributed gifts to the participants.