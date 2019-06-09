Cyclonic storm brewing in Arabian Sea

A cyclonic storm is gradually building up in the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The low-pressure area that has taken shape in the Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours, subsequently churning into a cyclonic storm, the IMD said in a Sunday evening bulletin. But in all likelihood, the depression will move north-northwestwards as it develops into a cyclonic storm, the IMD said, adding that the low-pressure area is under constant surveillance.

“It is very likely to intensify into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said in a Sunday evening bulletin.

With bad weather prevailing over the Arabian Sea, fishermen have been advised to stay away from the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep region, and southwest Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, Kerala received widespread rainfall on Sunday, with heavy falls in isolated places. Between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Sunday, Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall with 7 cm. Thiruvananthapuram received 1 cm and Kochi city, 2 cm, the Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Orange-level alerts, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, have been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday. Many other districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall this week. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said the southwest monsoon is expected to gather strength.