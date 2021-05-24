Cyclone Yaas: Kerala to receive isolated heavy rainfall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 May 2021 15:50 IST

A few districts in Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till Wednesday under the influence of Cyclone Yaas which has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts on yellow alert till Wednesday, given the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall.

Advertising

Advertising

Other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall.

There are no curbs on fishing along the Kerala coast, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into cyclonic storm Yaas on Monday morning. The system is expected to move northwestwards toward the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

The KSDMA and the IMD Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram are closely monitoring the progress of the cyclone and its impact on weather in Kerala.