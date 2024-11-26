Cyclone to trigger moderate showers in State, Yellow alert for three districts on Wednesday

The State is likely to receive moderate to isolated showers for the next few days, triggered by a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coasts skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday. Southern Kerala and parts of central Kerala will receive light to moderate showers triggered by the system for the next few days. A yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.