Cyclone to trigger moderate showers in State, Yellow alert for three districts on Wednesday

Published - November 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to receive moderate to isolated showers for the next few days, triggered by a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coasts skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday. Southern Kerala and parts of central Kerala will receive light to moderate showers triggered by the system for the next few days. A yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain.

