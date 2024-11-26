 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Cyclone to trigger moderate showers in State, Yellow alert for three districts on Wednesday

Published - November 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to receive moderate to isolated showers for the next few days, triggered by a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coasts skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday. Southern Kerala and parts of central Kerala will receive light to moderate showers triggered by the system for the next few days. A yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.