Cyclone to trigger isolated showers in State

December 02, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala is likely to receive isolated showers for the next five days under the influence of the tropical storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, the depression formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Saturday. The system will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

The storm will then move towards south Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coast, and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of Tuesday as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Under the influence of the storm, thundershowers are most likely to occur at a few places across the State till December 8, according to the bulletin.

The coast along the State is also likely to witness high waves and rough sea conditions under the influence of the system for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, Konni in Pathanamthitta, and Palode and Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram received the highest rainfall of 7 cm each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Peringamala in Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram with 6 cm and 5 cm each, respectively.

