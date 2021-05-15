Cyclone Tauktae | Rain leaves a trail of destruction across Central Travancore districts

Standing crops in several acres of paddy fields damaged.

Heavy rains accompanied by stormy winds that has lashed the State since May 13 has left a trail of destruction across the Central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

According to officials, the incessant rains brought down several trees, snapping power cables and damaging crops in several acres of land. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

144 houses damaged in Pathanamthitta

A preliminary estimate by the Pathanamthitta district Administration suggested that as many as 144 houses collapsed either partially or fully during the summer rains this year. Of these, at least 30 houses were damages over the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, crops in over 248 hectares of land and worth over ₹5.2 crore too have been washed out completely. The continuing gush of flood waters from the high ranges is threatening to wash out standing crops in paddy fields across the Upper Kuttanad region.

The unending rain has added to the woes of paddy farmers, already hit hard by an inordinate delay in paddy procurement.

Relief camps opened in Kottayam

Squally winds that accompanied the rain have spewed widespread troubles across the backwater region of Kottayam, prompting the authorities to open relief camps in different locations.

Low-lying areas of Kottayam municipality and adjoining villages, including Kumarakom, Aymanaam and Arppokkara, have been inundated by the run-off water from the high ranges. Several trees were uprooted across the region, leading to disruptions in road traffic and power supply.

The villages on the high ranges, meanwhile, have been on their toes in view of the intense showers. The region, however, is yet to witness any major instances of landslide this time.

As per estimates by the Hydrology Sub-Division in Kottayam, the district received a total rainfall of 697.8 mm over the past 24 hours. The water level in all major rivers, including the Meenachil, Pampa and Manimalayar, have reported a sharp rise, although well within the danger mark.

Damage sustained by the rain and winds are yet to be estimated, officials said.

Taking note of the situation, the Kottayam District Administration has opened control rooms at different locations, which will function round the clock.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, incident commanders have been tasked to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the treatment centres in the region.

Officials said the relief camps would function in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, along with facilities for carrying out antigen testing of inmates having suspected symptoms of the infection.