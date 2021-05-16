Cyclone Tauktae: Pazhassi dam will be opened partially in Kannur

KANNUR

16 May 2021 11:34 IST

Meanwhile, the heavy winds and rains caused severe damage in the district.

As heavy rains continue to pour in Kannur, owing to the formation of cyclone Tauktae over the South Arabian sea, the district administration has decided to open the Pazhassi Dam partially by Sunday afternoon.

The District Collector T.V. Subhash said that currently, the water level in Pazhassi Dam has reached 24.55 m. The shutters of the dam have been allowed to partially open at 12 noon today for safety reasons as heavy rains continue in the catchment areas of the dam at 10 cm per hour.

People in Padiyoor, Irikkur, Narath, Koodali Pappinisseri, Valappattanam, Kalyassery, Mayyil, Malappattanam, Chengalai Grama Panchayats, Anthoor and Mattannur Iritti Municipalities should be careful, he said.

Police, fire service (101) and revenue-related local government presidents and secretaries are taking follow-up action, he added.

As many 21 houses were partially destroyed and one well was completely destroyed.

While, eleven houses in Thalassery taluk, nine houses in Taliparamba taluk and one house in Iritti taluk were partially destroyed. A relief camp has been started at Kodiyeri Mubarak Higher Secondary School in Thalassery taluk. Control rooms have also been set up in Iritti and Taliparamba taluks following heavy rains.

The rains deluged destroyed 53.2 hectares of crops in the district, while due to sea incursion in many places peope were relocated to relatives.

Residents of Pettipalam colony have been shifted to a relief camp at Mubarak High School after besieged their houses in Thalassery taluk. As many 91 people from 24 families were relocated. This includes 37 men and 54 women. People's representatives and revenue officials led by AN Shamseer MLA visited Pettipalam Colony.

Eleven families from New Mahe, Thalassery and Thiruvanagad villages have been relocated to relatives' houses. Six families in New Mahi, two families in Thalassery and three families in Thiruvangad were relocated.

The heavy rains caused partial damage to 11 houses in Cheruvancheri, Eranjoli, Dharmadam, Paduvilai, Panur, Patyam, Peringalam, Peringathur, Puthoor and Thalassery areas.

In Payyanur taluk, people from dangerous areas have been safely shifted to relatives' houses. Relief camps have not yet opened. The affected areas were visited under the leadership of the Tehsildar.

As the sea level rose sharply in Madayi and Matool panchayats since Friday afternoon, extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Puthiyangadi, Pootad, Neeruzhukkum Chal and Kakkadan Chal areas. The sea level rose to more than eighty meters on the big shore. Residents of the coastal area have been alerted by the Pazhayangadi police.

Payyannur Municipality has opened the shutters of Kanai Meenkuzhi Dam. This is due to the heavy rains that caused the river to overflow and flood the areas.

In Kannur, in the rains wall of a house collapsed and damages were caused in various parts of Kannur taluk. The families were shifted to Kadambur Perfect School after two houses were flooded near Edakkad railway gate in Kadambur panchayath. The sea level rose at Payyambalam, Maidanapally and Azheekalchal.

Likewise, a house was collapsed in Sreekandapuram village in Taliparamba taluk and the family was shifted to his brother's house