Cyclone Tauktae: Missing rigger Saneesh’s body identified

Saneesh Joseph, the 35-year-old who went missing after he jumped from the barge that sunk during Cyclone Tauktae, has been declared dead. His mortal remains will be brought to his house in Eruvessi in Kannur district on Sunday.

The body was identified on Saturday by his friend Mampuzha Sibi of Chemperi, who worked along with him and jumped into the sea along with Saneesh, Saneesh's elder brother Aneesh Joseph told The Hindu.

Though Sibi was rescued by the Navy, Saneesh was swept away by the strong waves and was missing for the past one week.

"Saneesh had a butterfly mark on his hand and there was bracelet and ring, which helped to identify his body," Aneesh said.

The mortal remains would be brought by 10.20 a.m. Mumbai flight and it would reach Mangalore by 12 noon. The body will be brought to the house by ambulance by about 4.00 p.m. The body would be buried at the Lourde Matha Forane Church, Chemperi by about 5 p.m.