Cyclone Tauktae | Kerala likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall today also

Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 16, even as Tauktae, which has intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, has moved further north in the Arabian Sea.

Many places in the State are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

In a 7.30 a.m. update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16 (Sunday) and heavy falls at isolated places on May 17 (Monday).”

As per a May 15 4 p.m. update, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts are on orange alert today.